FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Community Health Systems reports Q3 loss per share $0.98
Sections
Featured
Williamson named Defence Secretary after Fallon resigns in growing harassment scandal
Politics
Williamson named Defence Secretary after Fallon resigns in growing harassment scandal
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Technology
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Alli shines as Tottenham stun champions Real Madrid
Sport
Alli shines as Tottenham stun champions Real Madrid
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 1, 2017 / 10:23 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Community Health Systems reports Q3 loss per share $0.98

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Community Health Systems Inc

* Community Health Systems Inc announces third quarter 2017 results with net operating revenues of $3.666 billion

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.77 from continuing operations

* Q3 loss per share $0.96 from continuing operations

* Q3 loss per share $0.98

* Q3 same store sales fell 1.5 percent

* Q3 revenue $3.666 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.7 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Community Health Systems Inc - ‍qtrly on a same-store basis, both admissions and adjusted admissions decreased 2.3 percent, compared with same period 2016

* Community Health Systems Inc - sees 2017 total capital expenditures $575 million to $725‍​ million

* Community Health Systems Inc - sees 2017 same-store hospital annual adjusted admissions decline down 2.0 % to down 1.5%‍​

* Community Health Systems Inc - ‍sees 2017 net operating revenues less provision for bad debts $ 15,800 million to $15,900 million​

* Community Health Systems Inc sees 2017 same-store hospital annual adjusted admissions decline 1.5 percent to 2 percent​

* Community Health Systems Inc - Hurricanes Harvey and Irma significantly impacted the results of operations for the three months ended September 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.