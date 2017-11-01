BRIEF-Community Health Systems reports Q3 loss per share $0.98

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Community Health Systems Inc

* Community Health Systems Inc announces third quarter 2017 results with net operating revenues of $3.666 billion

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.77 from continuing operations

* Q3 loss per share $0.96 from continuing operations

* Q3 loss per share $0.98

* Q3 same store sales fell 1.5 percent

* Q3 revenue $3.666 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.7 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Community Health Systems Inc - ‍qtrly on a same-store basis, both admissions and adjusted admissions decreased 2.3 percent, compared with same period 2016

* Community Health Systems Inc - sees 2017 total capital expenditures $575 million to $725‍​ million

* Community Health Systems Inc - sees 2017 same-store hospital annual adjusted admissions decline down 2.0 % to down 1.5%‍​

* Community Health Systems Inc - ‍sees 2017 net operating revenues less provision for bad debts $ 15,800 million to $15,900 million​

* Community Health Systems Inc - Hurricanes Harvey and Irma significantly impacted the results of operations for the three months ended September 30, 2017