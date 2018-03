BRIEF-Compagnie Du Bois Sauvage Subscribes To Capital Increase Of Vinventions, LLC‍

March 1 (Reuters) - COMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE SA:

* REG-COMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE: SUBSCRIPTION TO THE CAPITAL INCREASE OF VINVENTIONS, LLC‍

* VINVENTIONS, LLC HAS DECIDED TO INCREASE ITS CAPITAL BY AN AMOUNT OF USD 40 MILLION​

* CO SUBSCRIBED VIA ITS AMERICAN SUBSIDIARY FOR AN AMOUNT OF USD 20 MILLION

* 20 MILLION USD SUBSCRIBED IN CAPITAL INCREASE COMPLETED ON TUESDAY FEB. 27​

* ‍SUBSCRIBED DIRECTLY FOR AMOUNT OF EUR 5 MILLION TO SUBORDINATED LOAN ISSUED BY BELGIAN SUBSIDIARY OF VINVENTIONS​

* ‍HOLDS DIRECTLY AND INDIRECTLY A TOTAL OF 25.84% OF CAPITAL OF VINVENTIONS