Feb 15 (Reuters) - COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM SA:

* FY EBITDA EUR ‍​933.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 810.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 425.2‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 312.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING MARGIN EUR ‍​641.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 557.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY ECONOMIC REVENUE EUR ‍​8.00 BILLION VERSUS EUR 6.94 BILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS 2017-2021 GUIDANCE

* SEES IMPROVEMENT OF RESULTS IN 2018

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND PER SHARE OF EUR 0.67, UP 37 PERCENT Source text: bit.ly/2CkSGpX Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)