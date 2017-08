Aug 11 (Reuters) - Compal Electronics Inc

* Says it has recognized all the related inventory loss and uncollectable accounts receivable from Leshi Group in Q2, clarifying media reports

* Says total losses from Leshi Group at T$4.3 billion ($141.62 million) in Q4 2016, Q1 and Q2 2017, clarifying media reports

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.3620 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)