Jan 24 (Reuters) - Compass Diversified Holdings:

* COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS SUBSIDIARY, STERNO PRODUCTS, ANNOUNCES ADD-ON ACQUISITION OF RIMPORTS

* COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS - DEAL FOR $145 MILLION EXCLUDING SOME ITEMS

* COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS - EXPECTS TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH DRAW ON REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY