March 6 (Reuters) - Compass Diversified Holdings:

COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS - PRICED A $100 MILLION PUBLIC OFFERING OF 4 MILLION OF ITS 7.875% SERIES B FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE CUMULATIVE PREFERRED SHARES