BRIEF-Compass Minerals International reports Q3 EPS of $0.65 excluding items

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Compass Minerals International Inc :

* Compass Minerals reports year-over-year earnings growth for the third quarter

* Q3 earnings per share $0.65 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.94

* Q3 revenue rose 62 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY earnings per share $2.50 to $2.80

* Restructuring plan initiated in July 2017 is on track​

* Expects to achieve about $10 million in cost reductions this year from restructuring plan

* Expects to achieve approximately $20 million in ongoing savings beginning in 2018​ from restructuring plan

* Sees FY 2017 ‍capital expenditures $120 million to $130 million​