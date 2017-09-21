FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Compass Minerals Int'l reports production constraints at Goderich Mine
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 21, 2017 / 8:45 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Compass Minerals Int'l reports production constraints at Goderich Mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Compass Minerals International Inc :

* Expects to return to normal operating rates within six weeks for Goderich, Ontario, Rock Salt Mine

* Compass minerals reports short-term production constraints at goderich mine

* Full-year eps guidance reduced​

* Company now expects full-year 2017 earnings per share to range from $2.50 to $2.80​

* While no injuries resulted from incident, a portion of mine’s main conveyance system has been damaged

* Company expects to return to normal operating rates within six weeks for goderich, ontario, rock salt mine​

* ‍goderich, Ontario, Rock Salt Mine is operating at reduced rates due to geological movements which created partial ceiling fall on sept. 18

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.