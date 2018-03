BRIEF-Comperia.pl Plans To Issue Up To 1.9 Mln Series G Shares

March 9 (Reuters) - COMPERIA.PL SA:

* ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON APRIL 6 ON SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE BY NOT MORE THAN 190,476 ZLOTYS

* PLANS TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL VIA ISSUANCE OF UP TO 1.9 MILLION SERIES G SHARES

* SERIES G SHARES TO BE OFFERED IN CLOSED SUBSCRIPTION WITH PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS

* FOR EACH CO’S SHARE HOLD CO’S SHAREHOLDER WILL BE ENTITLED TO BUY ONE SERIES G SHARE

* SETS JUNE 4, 2018 AS DAY OF EXECUTION OF PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS TO SERIES G SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)