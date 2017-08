July 26 (Reuters) - Compugen Ltd:

* Compugen discloses updates to collaborative activities with bayer in immuno-oncology

* Compugen - agreement with Bayer AG involves research, development, commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics against cgen-15001t and cgen-15022

* Compugen Ltd - it has been determined current collaboration will focus solely on cgen-15001t, all rights to cgen-15022 will be returned to Compugen