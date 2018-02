BRIEF-CompuGroup Medical Q4 Revenue Of EUR 164 Million, Up 6 Pct

Feb 5 (Reuters) - CompuGroup Medical SE:

* Q4 REVENUE OF EUR 164 MILLION, UP 6 PERCENT VERSUS EUR 154 MILLION IN THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* EBITDA INCREASED FROM EUR 36 MILLION IN 2016 TO EUR 37 MILLION IN 2017

* FOR 2018, CGM EXPECTS THE CONTINUATION OF ITS GROWTH PATH AND AN IMPROVEMENT IN PROFITABILITY

* OUTLOOK 2018: REVENUES OF BETWEEN EUR 700 MILLION AND EUR 730 MILLION

* OUTLOOK 2018: EBITDA OF BETWEEN EUR 175 MILLION AND EUR 190 MILLION Source text - bit.ly/2E1m4ah Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)