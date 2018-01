Jan 24 (Reuters) - COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE:

* GUIDANCE FOR 2018

* 2018 GROUP REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF EUR 700 MILLION TO EUR 730 MILLION

* 2018 GROUP OPERATING INCOME (EBITDA) IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF EUR 175 MILLION TO EUR 190 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)