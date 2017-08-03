BRIEF-Compugroup Medical sticks with 2017 outlook after Q2 results

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Compugroup Medical SE

* Q2 EBITDA 33 million eur versus 30 million eur year ago

* Q2 revenue 140 million eur versus 136 million eur year ago

* Reaffirms full year 2017 guidance presented in 2016 annual report

* Revenue is expected to be in range of eur 600 million and eur 630 million

* Revenue is expected to be in range of eur 600 million and eur 630 million

* Sees operating profit (EBITDA) between eur 138 million and eur 150 million