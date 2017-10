BRIEF-Computacenter says Q3 ‍overall revenue was up 27% to 931 mln pounds

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Computacenter Plc

* ‍Q3 TRADING UPDATE​

* ‍OVERALL REVENUE FOR Q3 WAS UP 27% TO £931 MILLION (2016: £735 MILLION) ON AN AS REPORTED BASIS​

* ‍YEAR- TO-DATE REVENUE GREW BY 18% ON AN AS REPORTED BASIS, AND INCREASED BY 12% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY​

* ‍GROUP SERVICES REVENUE GREW BY 15% ON AN AS REPORTED BASIS AND INCREASED BY 9% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY IN Q3​

* ‍GROUP SUPPLY CHAIN REVENUE GREW BY 33% ON AN AS REPORTED BASIS AND INCREASED BY 25% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY IN Q3​

* ‍OUTLOOK FOR GROUP'S TRADING RESULT FOR WHOLE OF 2017 REMAINS IN LINE WITH BOARD'S EXPECTATIONS​