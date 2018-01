Jan 23 (Reuters) - Computacenter Plc:

* ‍PROPOSED RETURN OF VALUE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF UP TO £100 MILLION BY WAY OF A TENDER OFFER​

* PROPOSED THAT UP TO 8,547,008 ORDINARY SHARES BE PURCHASED UNDER TENDER OFFER, REPRESENTING ABOUT 6.97 PERCENT OF TOTAL SHARE CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)