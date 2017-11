Nov 14 (Reuters) - COMPUTACENTER PLC:

* ‍GROUP‘S TRADING RESULT FOR 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR WILL NOW BE COMFORTABLY IN EXCESS OF ITS PREVIOUS EXPECTATIONS​

* ‍DUE TO INCREASES IN PROFIT EXPECTATIONS NOW BELIEVES IT WOULD BE INAPPROPRIATE TO LAUNCH A TENDER OFFER IN Q4 OF 2017​

* ‍COMPANY WILL LAUNCH A TENDER OFFER ON 23RD JANUARY 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)