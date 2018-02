Feb 14 (Reuters) - Computer Modelling Group Ltd:

* COMPUTER MODELLING GROUP ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06

* COMPUTER MODELLING GROUP SAYS QTRLY FUNDS FLOW FROM OPERATIONS PER SHARE - BASIC‍​ $0.08

* COMPUTER MODELLING GROUP SAYS QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $18.3 MILLION VERSUS $20.3 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.07, REVENUE VIEW C$19.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S