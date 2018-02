BRIEF-Computer Programs And Systems Says Entered Amendment To Existing Credit Agreement

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Computer Programs And Systems Inc :

* COMPUTER PROGRAMS AND SYSTEMS SAYS ON FEB 8, CO, UNITS, ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT TO CO‘S EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JAN 8, 2016 - SEC FILING

* COMPUTER PROGRAMS AND SYSTEMS SAYS AMENDMENT TO INCREASE AMOUNT OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY FROM $45 MILLION TO $50 MILLION

* COMPUTER PROGRAMS AND SYSTEMS INC - AMENDMENT INCREASES AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF CREDIT FACILITIES FROM $162 MILLION TO $167 MILLION