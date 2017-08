Aug 4 (Reuters) - Computershare Ltd :

* Sale of 50% interest in karvy computershare

* Announces that it has agreed to sell its 50% interest in its Indian venture Karvy Computershare Private Ltd to General Atlantic

* Co expects to realise post tax proceeds of about US$90 million upon completion of Karvy sale

* Co expects a post-tax accounting gain on Karvy sale of about US$120 million