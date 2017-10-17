FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-comScore names Michelle McKenna-Doyle to board of directors
October 17, 2017 / 9:04 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-comScore names Michelle McKenna-Doyle to board of directors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Comscore Inc

* comscore names Michelle McKenna-Doyle to board of directors

* comScore Inc - ‍McKenna-Doyle, who is currently senior vice president, chief information officer at NFL, was proposed by Starboard Value Lp​

* comScore Inc - Gregory A. Fink, executive vice president, finance, has been appointed chief financial officer and treasurer​

* comScore Inc - ‍ addition of McKenna-Doyle will increase comScore’s board of directors to nine members​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

