BRIEF-comScore names Michelle McKenna-Doyle to board of directors

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Comscore Inc

* comscore names Michelle McKenna-Doyle to board of directors

* comScore Inc - ‍McKenna-Doyle, who is currently senior vice president, chief information officer at NFL, was proposed by Starboard Value Lp​

* comScore Inc - Gregory A. Fink, executive vice president, finance, has been appointed chief financial officer and treasurer​

* comScore Inc - ‍ addition of McKenna-Doyle will increase comScore's board of directors to nine members​