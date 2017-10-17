BRIEF-comScore names Michelle McKenna-Doyle to board of directors

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Comscore Inc
* comscore names Michelle McKenna-Doyle to board of directors
* comScore Inc - McKenna-Doyle, who is currently senior vice president, chief information officer at NFL, was proposed by Starboard Value Lp
* comScore Inc - Gregory A. Fink, executive vice president, finance, has been appointed chief financial officer and treasurer
* comScore Inc - addition of McKenna-Doyle will increase comScore’s board of directors to nine members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: