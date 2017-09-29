FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-comScore names new independent directors to board
September 29, 2017

BRIEF-comScore names new independent directors to board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - comScore Inc

* comScore names new independent directors to board

* ComScore Inc - ‍Starboard has agreed to dismiss its current litigation against company​

* comScore Inc - ‍four new directors will join five directors currently serving on comScore’s board​

* comScore Inc - ‍company announced that its tax asset protection rights agreement has been amended to accelerate expiration date to September 28, 2017​

* comScore Inc - ‍new independent directors, proposed by Starboard and approved by co’s board, will be Wesley Nichols, Paul Reilly and Bryan Wiener​

* comScore Inc - ‍Starboard Value Lp a 4.8% ownership position in co ​

* comScore Inc - ‍agreed to appoint new independent directors to its board as part of a settlement agreement with Starboard Value Lp​

* comScore Inc - ‍another new independent director to be proposed by Starboard will be named shortly as well​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

