July 18 (Reuters) - Comstock Holding Companies Inc:

* Says on July 17, unit purchased business assets of Monridge Environmental, pursuant to asset purchase agreement dated July 14, 2017

* Says purchase price for Monridge $2.0 million - SEC filing

* Says JK will continue to operate as environmental services co, providing consulting, remediation, other environmental services to clients