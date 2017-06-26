FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Comstock Mining announces early payment on debt service updates strategic plan and strategic activities
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
June 26, 2017 / 11:05 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Comstock Mining announces early payment on debt service updates strategic plan and strategic activities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Comstock Mining Inc

* Comstock Mining announces early payment on debt service; updates strategic plan and strategic activities

* Comstock Mining Inc - Company plans to pay off debenture from monetization of its non-mining properties positioned on highway 50

* Comstock Mining Inc - Interest payment is due on July 1, 2017, but was paid on June 23, 2017.

* Comstock Mining Inc - Made its regularly scheduled interest payment to GF Comstock 2 LP under its debenture one week early

* Comstock Mining Inc - Expect to announce the ventures as soon as they are completed, and certainly during Q2 reporting process, if not sooner

* Comstock Mining Inc - Also in final stages of finalizing two joint ventures that will enhance liquidity, accelerate mining activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.