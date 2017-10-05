FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Comstock Mining Inc enters into an option agreement with Tonogold Resources Inc‍​
October 5, 2017 / 1:01 PM / in 13 days

BRIEF-Comstock Mining Inc enters into an option agreement with Tonogold Resources Inc‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Comstock Mining Inc

* Comstock Mining Inc - on Oct 3, co entered into an option agreement with Tonogold Resources Inc‍​

* Comstock mining - as per agreement, Tonogold granted option to buy 51 pct of certain equipment, property located at co’s american flat property for $25 mln

* Comstock says ‍under terms, Tonogold can earn 51 pct interest in co's unit by making capex on lucerne property of $20 mln, payments of $2.2 mln to co Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2xjn2GK] Further company coverage:

