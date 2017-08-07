FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Comstock Resources Q2 loss per share $1.45
August 7, 2017 / 6:24 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Comstock Resources Q2 loss per share $1.45

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Comstock Resources Inc

* Comstock Resources - produced 17.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 243,000 barrels of oil or 18.8 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent in q2

* Comstock Resources qtrly natural gas production averaged 190 million cubic feet per day, growth of 37% from pro forma natural gas production in q2 2016

* Comstock Resources Q2 loss per share $1.07 excluding items

* Comstock Resources Q2 loss per share $1.45

* Comstock Resources- oil production in q2 2017, averaged 2,674 barrels of oil per day, declined by 31% from 3,900 barrels per day produced in q2 2016

* Q2 earnings per share view $-1.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text - (bit.ly/2uhQ09m) Further company coverage:

