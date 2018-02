BRIEF-Comtech Announces $11.7 Mln Transceivers Order From U.S. Army

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Comtech Telecommunications Corp:

* COMTECH ANNOUNCES INITIAL $11.7 MILLION ORDER TO PROVIDE SEVERAL THOUSAND MOBILE SATELLITE TRANSCEIVERS TO SUPPORT THE U.S. ARMY’S BLUE FORCE TRACKING-2 PROGRAM

* COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP - ‍COMTECH EXPECTS TO BEGIN SHIPMENTS DURING SECOND HALF OF ITS FISCAL 2018​