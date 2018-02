BRIEF-Comtech Says Won $134.0 Million Contract To Provide 911 Public Safety & Security Technologies To U.S. Wireless Carrier

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Comtech Telecommunications Corp:

* COMTECH WINS STRATEGIC $134.0 MILLION CONTRACT TO PROVIDE 911 PUBLIC SAFETY AND SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES TO A U.S. WIRELESS CARRIER

* COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS - CONTRACT WAS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, HAS INITIAL EXPIRATION DATE DURING CO‘S Q1 FISCAL 2023

* COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS - CONTRACT WILL AUTOMATICALLY RENEW, UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS