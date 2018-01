Jan 17 (Reuters) - Comtech Telecommunications Corp:

* COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP. RECEIVES $19.1 MILLION FOLLOW-ON CONTRACT TO SUPPORT U.S. NAVY’S ADVANCED TIME DIVISION MULTIPLE ACCESS INTERFACE PROCESSOR TERMINALS

* SAYS UNIT RECEIVED FOLLOW-ON CONTRACT; CONTRACT IS 10-YEAR IDIQ CONTRACT WITH 5-YEAR BASE, 5 1-YEAR OPTIONS