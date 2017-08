June 7 (Reuters) - Comtech Telecommunications Corp

* Comtech Telecommunications Corp - ‍on June 6, entered into a first amendment of its $400.0 million secured credit facility - SEC filing​

* Comtech Telecommunications - amendment to balloon of term loan facility which was reduced by $22.5 million by increased borrowings from revolving loan facility Source text - bit.ly/2qXr59q Further company coverage: