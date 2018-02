Feb 21 (Reuters) - Cona Resources Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES 2017 YEAR-END RESERVES INFORMATION

* ‍BEFORE DEDUCTING ANNUAL PRODUCTION, 2017 PROVED DEVELOPED PRODUCING (PDP) RESERVES INCREASED BY 7.1 MILLION BOE OR 14%​

* ‍AFTER DEDUCTING ANNUAL PRODUCTION, 2017 PROVED DEVELOPED PRODUCING (PDP) RESERVES INCREASED BY 0.8 MILLION BOE OR 2%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: