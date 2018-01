Jan 16 (Reuters) - Cona Resources Ltd:

* CONA RESOURCES LTD. ANNOUNCES DEBT REDUCTION AND ASSET DISPOSITION PROGRAM

* CONA RESOURCES SAYS HAS IDENTIFIED NUMBER OF ASSETS THAT, IF SOLD, WILL PROVIDE OPPORTUNITY TO FURTHER REDUCE OUTSTANDING DEBT

* CONA RESOURCES SAYS PLANNING TO MARKET MORE ASSETS, INCLUDING WINTER, COURT AND PLOVER LAKE THERMAL PROPERTIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: