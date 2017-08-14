BRIEF-Cona Resources Ltd posts Q2 earnings per share $0.06‍​

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Cona Resources Ltd

* Cona Resources Ltd announces second quarter 2017 results

* Cona Resources Ltd - ‍production was 17,280 boe/d (99 pct oil) for Q2 of 2017​

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.06‍​

* Cona Resources Ltd - sees 2017 production of 17,400 boe/d‍​

* Says to accelerate debt repayment, company suspending its dividend after dividend payment on August 15, 2017

* Qtrly oil and natural gas sales $93.1 million versus $ 81.9 mln‍​

* Cona Resources Ltd - "a weakening of the Canadian dollar in the first half of 2017 compared to the original guidance also impacted corporate costs"‍​