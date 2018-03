BRIEF-Cona Resources Ltd says ‍Qtrly Loss Per Share $1.07‍

March 6 (Reuters) - Cona Resources Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER & YEAR-END 2017 RESULTS AND REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE

* SAYS ‍REVISED GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REFLECTING RECENT ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND CONTINUED WEAKNESS IN CANADIAN HEAVY OIL PRICES​

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $1.07‍

* CONA RESOURCES - ‍GUIDANCE FOR 2018, BASED ON A WTI PRICE OF US$60.00/BBL AND WTI/WCS DIFFERENTIAL OF US$21.50/BBL, INCLUDES PRODUCTION OF 16,300 BOE/D​

* ‍CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE FORECAST TO BE $44.5 MILLION IN 2018, WHICH INCLUDES DRILLING OF 31 GROSS WELLS​

* ‍QTRLY TOTAL AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION 16,739 BOE/D VERSUS 17,606 BOE/D

* SEES FY 2018 FFO PER SHARE $0.62 EXCLUDING ITEMS