March 5 (Reuters) - Conagra Brands Inc:

* CONAGRA BRANDS COMMENTS ON FTC POSITION REGARDING PROPOSED SALE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS

* CONAGRA BRANDS - ‍AFTER WORKING FOR LAST 8 MONTHS TO RESPOND TO FTC’S INQUIRIES, “WE ARE VERY DISAPPOINTED BY AND DISAGREE WITH COMMISSION’S DECISION​”

* CONAGRA BRANDS INC - ARE WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS REGARDING PROPOSED SALE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS​