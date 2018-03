BRIEF-Concert Pharmaceuticals Reports Qtrly Loss Per Share $0.26

March 1 (Reuters) - Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS YEAR ENDED 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS INC - CTP-543 ON TRACK TO REPORT TOPLINE PHASE 2A RESULTS IN ALOPECIA AREATA BY YEAR-END

* CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS INC - NEW NEUROPSYCHIATRIC PRODUCT CANDIDATE POISED TO ENTER CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT IN 2018

* CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS INC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.26

* CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS INC - EXPECTS TO REPORT TOPLINE DATA FROM 4 MG AND 8 MG COHORTS OF CTP-543 PHASE 2A TRIAL IN Q4 OF 2018

* CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS - CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017, TOTALED $203.2 MILLION VERSUS $96.2 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016

* CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS INC - EXPECTS ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND COMPANY INTO 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)