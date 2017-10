BRIEF-CONCHO RESOURCES ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Concho Resources Inc:

* CONCHO RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES

* CONCHO RESOURCES INC - ‍PRICED AN OFFERING OF A TOTAL OF $1,800 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES​

* CONCHO RESOURCES INC - ‍2027 NOTES WILL BEAR INTEREST AT A RATE OF 3.750% PER ANNUM AND WILL BE ISSUED AT 99.636% OF PAR​

* CONCHO RESOURCES INC - ‍2047 NOTES WILL BEAR INTEREST AT A RATE OF 4.875% PER ANNUM AND WILL BE ISSUED AT 99.749% OF PAR​

* CONCHO RESOURCES INC - ‍PRICED AN OFFERING CONSISTING OF $1,000 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2027​

* CONCHO RESOURCES INC - ‍PRICED AN OFFERING ALSO CONSISTING OF $800 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2047​