BRIEF-Concordia International provides update on development of long-term growth strategy

June 21 (Reuters) - Concordia International Corp:
* Concordia International Corp. provides update on development of long-term growth strategy
* Says company intends to communicate its details with stakeholders in second half of 2017
* Concordia International Corp - company's development of a "long-term growth" strategy is nearing completion
* Concordia International Corp - company has engaged perella weinberg partners lp to provide financial advisory services
* Concordia International - financial advisory services may include, but are not limited to, helping co explore, evaluate potential transactional alternatives