FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Concordia International says ‍UK Competition and Markets Authority investigating pharma sector​
Sections
Featured
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
china's party congress
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Trying to unlock Brexit, May to make offer on EU citizens
Trying to unlock Brexit, May to make offer on EU citizens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 11, 2017 / 11:32 AM / in 8 days

BRIEF-Concordia International says ‍UK Competition and Markets Authority investigating pharma sector​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Concordia International Corp

* Says ‍UK competition and markets authority is investigating new issues in relation to UK pharmaceutical sector​

* Says ‍that Concordia’s International segment and certain of its products are part of CMA’s inquiry​

* Says ‍investigation is at an early, information-gathering stage​

* Says ‍CMA’s investigation includes matters that pre-date Concordia’s ownership of international segment​

* Concordia International says ‍CMA has confirmed that, at this time, it has not reached any conclusions on whether competition law has been infringed​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.