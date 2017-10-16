FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Concurrent to sell content delivery & storage business to Vecima Networks for $29 mln
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
October 16, 2017 / 2:50 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Concurrent to sell content delivery & storage business to Vecima Networks for $29 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Concurrent Computer Corp

* Concurrent enters definitive agreement to sell content delivery & storage business to Vecima Networks for $29 million

* Concurrent enters definitive agreement to sell content delivery & storage business to Vecima Networks for $29 million

* Concurrent Computer Corp - deal for ‍$29 million​

* Concurrent Computer Corp - ‍certain concurrent stockholders have entered into voting agreements to vote in favor of proposed transaction​

* Concurrent Computer Corp - ‍proposed transaction has been approved by board of directors of both companies​

* Concurrent Computer Corp - ‍board established investment committee to evaluate options to "maximize value" of co's assets

* Concurrent Computer Corp - Post deal close, anticipate to have debt free balance sheet with about $67 million in pro forma working capital&substantial retained tax assets​

