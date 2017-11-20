FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Condor Hospitality Trust signs contract to sell non-core legacy hotel
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
November 20, 2017 / 2:15 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

BRIEF-Condor Hospitality Trust signs contract to sell non-core legacy hotel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Condor Hospitality Trust Inc:

* Condor Hospitality Trust announces contract to sell non-core legacy hotel

* Condor Hospitality Trust Inc - ‍ one of its legacy hotels is now under contract to sell for $7.8 million and is expected to close in early 2018​

* Condor Hospitality Trust Inc - ‍net proceeds from anticipated sale will be applied to outstanding debt on company’s $150 million secured credit facility​

* Condor Hospitality Trust Inc - ‍objective is to have fourth asset that is currently being marketed for sale under contract by year-end 2017​

* Condor Hospitality Trust- ‍upon completing sale of 7 planned dispositions for 2017, co would accelerate sale of 4 additional legacy hotel dispositions​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

