Sept 27 (Reuters) - CONDUIT CAPITAL LTD:

* ‍FOR YEAR TO 30 JUNE 2017, NAV PER SHARE INCREASED 3.9 PCT TO 176.1 CENTS PER SHARE​

* ‍ON A HEADLINE BASIS, GROUP SHOWED FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF R68.0 MILLION VERSUS HEADLINE LOSS OF R17.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍HAS A WIDE RANGE OF OPPORTUNITIES IN WHICH TO DEPLOY CAPITAL AT ATTRACTIVE RATES AND THEREFORE NO DIVIDEND HAS BEEN DECLARED​

* ‍UNLIKELY CONDUIT WILL PAY DIVIDENDS IN FUTURE​