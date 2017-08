Aug 7 (Reuters) - Cone Midstream Partners Lp

* Cone Midstream reports second quarter results

* Cone Midstream Partners LP qtrly average daily throughput volumes of 981 billion btu per day (bbtu/d) as compared to 857 bbtu/d

* Qtrly net income per limited partner unit $0.44

* Cone Midstream Partners LP - qtrly total revenue $56.5 million versus $58.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42, revenue view $56.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: