BRIEF-Conformis Q4 Loss Per Share $0.27

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Conformis Inc:

* CONFORMIS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND THE YEAR ENDED 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS; REITERATES 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.27

* Q4 REVENUE $20.8 MILLION

* SEES QUARTERLY REVENUE $19.1 MILLION TO $19.8 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $79.6 MILLION TO $83.6 MILLION

* FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS TOTAL GROSS MARGIN IN A RANGE OF 44% TO 46%

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.30, REVENUE VIEW $20.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $83.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S