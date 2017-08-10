BRIEF-Conifex Timber reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.16

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Conifex Timber Inc
* Conifex announces record second quarter results
* Qtrly sales $116.4 million versus $100.3 million
* Q2 earnings per share C$0.16
* “severe forest fire season in British Columbia to date has had no material financial impact on our operations”
* Conifex Timber-for remainder of 2017, expect average benchmark lumber prices for western spf similar to average levels achieved in first six months of 2017
* Conifex Timber - “expect that average log costs through remaining six months of year will generally remain consistent with those in first half of 2017”
* Conifex Timber Inc - did not incur any expense related to add deposits in Q2 of 2017
* Conifex Timber Inc - currently estimates El Dorado Mill Capital Project will require capital expenditures of approximately US$50 million
* Conifex Timber Inc - El Dorado Mill Capital Project is currently within management’s budgeted amounts and progressing as scheduled Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: