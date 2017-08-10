FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Conifex Timber reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.16
August 10, 2017 / 12:30 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Conifex Timber reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Conifex Timber Inc

* Conifex announces record second quarter results

* Qtrly sales ‍$116.4 million versus $100.3​ million

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.16

* ‍“severe forest fire season in British Columbia to date has had no material financial impact on our operations”​

* Conifex Timber-for remainder of 2017, expect average benchmark lumber prices for western spf similar to average levels achieved in first six months of 2017

* Conifex Timber - “‍expect that average log costs through remaining six months of year will generally remain consistent with those in first half of 2017​”

* Conifex Timber Inc - ‍ did not incur any expense related to add deposits in Q2 of 2017​

* Conifex Timber Inc - ‍ currently estimates El Dorado Mill Capital Project will require capital expenditures of approximately US$50 million​

* Conifex Timber Inc - ‍ El Dorado Mill Capital Project is currently within management’s budgeted amounts and progressing as scheduled​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

