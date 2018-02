Jan 31 (Reuters) - Conmed Corp:

* ORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.11 TO $2.17

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.65

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.63 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.69

* Q4 SALES $222.6 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $211.3 MILLION

* EXPECTS FULL-YEAR 2018 CONSTANT CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN 4.0% TO 5.0% RANGE