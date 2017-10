BRIEF-Connect Group expects return to growth in 2018​

Oct 26 (Reuters) - CONNECT GROUP PLC

* ‍FINAL DIVIDEND OF 6.7P UP 3.1 PCT, MAKING A FULL YEAR DIVIDEND OF 9.8P, UP 3.2 PCT​

* FY ‍PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 34.2 MLNS TG VERSUS 35.2M MLN STG LAST YEAR

* TO CONCENTRATE OUR ACTIVITIES ON OPPORTUNITIES THAT WILL BEST LEVERAGE OUR CORE STRENGTH OF SPECIALIST THIRD-PARTY DISTRIBUTION​

* FY ‍REVENUE OF 1.5943 BLN STG VERSUS 1.6458 BLN STG LAST YEAR

* TWO-YEAR TRANSFORMATION PROGRAMME ENCOMPASSES COST EFFICIENCIES, NETWORK OPTIMISATION AND NEW CUSTOMER PROPOSITIONS FOR ORGANIC GROWTH​

* ‍EXPECTS RETURN TO GROWTH IN FY18​