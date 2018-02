Feb 1 (Reuters) - Connect Group Plc:

* ‍UPDATE ON DISPOSAL OF BOOKS DIVISION TO AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES​

* AURELIUS FAILED TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION BEFORE AGREED DEADLINE OF MIDNIGHT ON JAN 31, AS IT WAS OBLIGATED TO DO UNDER TERMS OF SPA​

* ‍CONSIDERING WITH ITS ADVISERS WHAT ACTION IT WILL NOW TAKE IN LIGHT OF THIS DEVELOPMENT​