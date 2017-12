Dec 21 (Reuters) - Connect Group Plc:

* DISPOSAL OF BOOKS DIVISION

* ‍SIGNED AGREEMENT TO DISPOSE BOOKS DIVISION (CONNECT BOOKS) WITH AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA

* DISPOSAL IS FOR TOTAL CASH CONSIDERATION OF UP TO £11.6M​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)