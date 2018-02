Feb 12 (Reuters) - Connected Io Ltd:

* ‍ANNOUNCES APPROVAL OF CIO PROTOTYPE UNITS BY US BASED CYBER SECURITY COMPANY​

* CYBER SECURITY CO ADVISED CIO IN WRITING THAT WHEN CONTRACT IS EXECUTED IT EXPECTS TO PURCHASE $6.9M WORTH OF UNITS OVER 3-YEAR PERIOD​