March 6 (Reuters) - Ceraweek - ConocoPhillips:

* CHIEF EXECUTIVE RYAN LANCE SAYS SHAREHOLDERS ARE ‘FRUSTRATED’ WITH THE E&P INDUSTRY

* CEO SAYS E&P INDUSTRY DESTROYED VALUE OVER LAST 10-15 YEARS

* CEO SAYS E&P INDUSTRY TRYING TO ATTRACT VALUE INVESTORS

* CEO SAYS SHALE OUTPUT WILL TAKE UP RISING PART OF COMPANY’S PRODUCTION OVER TIME

* CEO SAYS 'GENERALLY SPEAKING' THE GLOBAL LNG MARKET IS OVERSUPPLIED RIGHT NOW